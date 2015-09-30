Sept 29 Costco Wholesale Corp reported
a fall in comparable-store sales for a second straight quarter
as a stronger dollar reduced the value of sales from overseas
markets.
Comparable sales, including fuel and foreign currency
impacts, fell 1 percent in the fiscal fourth quarter ended Aug.
30. Analysts polled by research firm Consensus Metrix had
expected a drop of 1 percent.
Net income attributable to Costco rose 10 percent to $767
million, or $1.73 per share, in the quarter, from $697 million,
or $1.58 per share, a year earlier.
(Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan and Sneha Banerjee in
Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler)