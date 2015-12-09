(Corrects paragraph 3 in Dec. 8 story to say net income
attributable to the company fell, not rose)
Dec 8 Costco Wholesale Corp reported a
fall in comparable-store sales for the third straight quarter as
a stronger dollar reduced the value of sales from overseas
markets.
Comparable sales, including fuel and foreign currency
impacts, fell 1 percent in the first quarter ended Nov. 22,
2015. Analysts polled by research firm Consensus Metrix had
expected growth of 0.3 percent.
Net income attributable to the company fell to $480 million,
or $1.09 per share, from $496 million, or $1.12 per share, a
year earlier.
