May 25 Warehouse club retailer Costco Wholesale
Corp on Wednesday reported lower-than-expected
quarterly comparable sales, hurt by weak sales in April.
Sales at stores open more than a year were flat, falling
short of the 1 percent growth expected by analysts polled by
research firm Consensus Metrix.
Excluding the impact of fuel and currency fluctuations,
sales at comparable stores rose 3 percent, below the average
analyst estimate of 4.6 percent growth.
Net income attributable to Costco rose to $545 million, or
$1.24 per share, in the third quarter ended May 8 from $516
million, or $1.17 per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose 2.6 percent to $26.77 billion from $26.10
billion a year earlier.
(Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer and Sruthi Ramakrishnan in
Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)