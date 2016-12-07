Dec 7 Warehouse club retailer Costco Wholesale Corp reported a 3.2 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by higher traffic in stores and higher sales of fresh foods.

Net income attributable to the company rose to $545 million, or $1.24 per share, in the first quarter ended Nov. 20, from $480 million, or $1.09 per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue rose to $28.10 billion from $27.22 billion. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)