UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 25 Warehouse club operator Costco Wholesale Corp reported better-than-expected quarterly comparable-store sales on Thursday, helped by higher membership fees and strong sales in the United States.
Sales at established stores open for at least a year rose 5 percent, excluding the impact of changes in gasoline prices and foreign exchange.
Analysts on average were expecting growth of 3.7 percent, according to research firm Consensus Metrix.
Net income attributable to Costco rose to $700 million, or $1.59 per share, in the third quarter ended May 7 from $545 million, or $1.24 per share, a year earlier.
Total sales rose 8 percent to $28.86 billion. (Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources