BRIEF-Global Sources H2 IFRS EPS $0.38
* Global sources reports second half and year-end 2016 financial results
Dec 10 Costco Wholesale Corp reported a 17 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by higher promotions that boosted sales.
Costco's net income rose to $496 million, or $1.12 per share, for the first quarter ended Nov. 24, from $425 million, or 96 cents per share a year earlier.
Net sales rose 7 percent to $26.28 billion. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan and Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)
* Global sources reports second half and year-end 2016 financial results
* Five oaks investment corp. Reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results and announces second quarter 2017 common and preferred stock dividends
CALGARY, Alberta/NEW DELHI, March 16 Indian Oil Corp became India's first refiner to buy light sweet Hibernia crude from Canada's largest oil company, doing the deal after the opening of the arbitrage for Canadian oil to flow to Asia.