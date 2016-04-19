(Updates with comments from union negotiator, details on the
agreement)
April 19 Teamsters unions representing 16,000
workers of Costco Wholesale Corp on Tuesday recommended
their members approve a new contract offer from the retailer
that they said would secure larger pension contributions
throughout an employee's career.
The new offer came after the union members, which represent
about 8 percent of the retailer's global workforce, rejected an
earlier proposal that would not have extended coverage in the
defined benefit pension plan to non-participating employees.
The new agreement allows those employees - about 4,000 on
the East Coast on a 401(k) plan - to join the other roughly
12,000 in California in their defined benefit plan, the
International Brotherhood of Teamsters said on Tuesday.
The breakthrough comes as a tight U.S. labor market prompts
retailers to improve pay and benefits. Reuters reported on
Monday that Target Corp was lifting its minimum hourly
pay by $1 to $10, its second hike in a year and following a
similar bump by Wal-Mart Stores Inc.
Without disclosing details, the Teamsters said that language
and economic changes allowed it to reverse position and
recommend the offer. Ratification would conclude a 12-year push
to make the pension change, the head negotiator said.
The new plan "means more money being contributed especially
throughout an employee's career," Rome Aloise told Reuters. "The
way the Costco plan works is the longer you are there the more
you get, which is what they believe in: That you get rewarded
for your longevity."
Costco did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Costco has a reputation as a good employer with relatively
high wages, standing out in a retail industry that faces
criticism from labor activists for not paying workers enough to
make ends meet.
But Costco had characterized the initial, rejected proposal
as its "last, best and final offer," the union said last month.
When asked why Costco changed its mind even though the new
agreement could increase costs, Aloise said he believed the
company came to understand how important the pension was to the
workers. "Costco is a rare company," he said.
West Coast union members will likely vote on the contract in
early May and East Coast members in June, Aloise said.
In its latest annual report, Costco said it had 205,000
employees globally, all non-union with the exception of those
represented by the Teamsters. It said it considered its employee
relations to be very good.
(Reporting by Nathan Layne in Chicago and Ramkumar Iyer in
Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel and Cynthia Osterman)