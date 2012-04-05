Sears, Kmart drop 31 Trump Home items from their online shops
Feb 11 Major U.S. retailers Sears and Kmart this week removed 31 Trump Home items from their online product offerings to focus on more profitable items, a spokesman said on Saturday.
April 5 Costco Wholesale Corp posted a 6 percent rise in March same-store sales that fell short of market expectations, partly hurt by weak foreign currencies compared with the U.S. dollar.
Analysts were expecting same-store sales, or sales in stores open for at least a year, to increase 6.7 percent, including the impact of fuel prices, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Costco, which runs 601 warehouses in nine countries, said comparable store sales were up 6 percent in March, without the impact of gasoline prices and foreign exchange.
International same-store sales, excluding the impact of fuel prices and foreign exchange, rose 9 percent in March. However, they rose 7 percent for the month, including these effects.
Net sales at Issaquah, Washington-based Costco climbed 10 percent to $9.13 billion for the five weeks ended April 1. (Reporting by Ranjita Ganesan; editing by James Jukwey)
LOS ANGELES, Feb 11 Walt Disney Co is raising the admission price for its U.S. theme parks by as much as $5 for some single-day tickets starting on Sunday.
HAMBURG/BERLIN, Feb 11 Ex-Volkswagen Chairman Ferdinand Piech, who resigned after a showdown with former chief executive Martin Winterkorn, has refused to testify to German lawmakers investigating a possible government's role in the VW emissions scandal, according to his lawyer.