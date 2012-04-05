(Adds detail)

April 5 Costco Wholesale Corp posted a 6 percent rise in March same-store sales that fell short of market expectations, partly hurt by weak foreign currencies compared with the U.S. dollar.

Analysts were expecting same-store sales, or sales in stores open for at least a year, to increase 6.7 percent, including the impact of fuel prices, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Costco, which runs 601 warehouses in nine countries, said comparable store sales were up 6 percent in March, without the impact of gasoline prices and foreign exchange.

International same-store sales, excluding the impact of fuel prices and foreign exchange, rose 9 percent in March. However, they rose 7 percent for the month, including these effects.

Net sales at Issaquah, Washington-based Costco climbed 10 percent to $9.13 billion for the five weeks ended April 1. (Reporting by Ranjita Ganesan; editing by James Jukwey)