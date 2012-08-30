Aug 30 U.S. retailer Costco Wholesale Corp
posted a 6 percent rise in comparable sales in August,
ahead of forecasts as higher fuel prices offset a stronger
dollar.
Analysts, on average, had expected sales in stores open for
at least a year to rise 4.5 percent, including the impact of
fuel prices and foreign exchange, according to Thomson Reuters
data.
Excluding the effects of fuel and foreign exchange, Costco
posted an August same-store sales increase of 6 percent.
Net sales at the largest warehouse club operator, which
runs 608 warehouses in nine countries, rose 8 percent to $7.40
billion for the four-week period ended Aug. 26.
International same-store sales, excluding the impact of fuel
prices and foreign exchange, rose 6 percent.