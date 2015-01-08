BRIEF-Supernus receives final FDA approval for trokendi XR
* Supernus receives final FDA approval for trokendi XR for migraine prophylaxis in adults and adolescents
Jan 8 Jan 8 Costco Wholesale Corp : * December sales rose 5 pct to $12.12 bln * Dec comparable sales up 3% * Dec comparable sales , excl fuel, up 8% * December same-store sales view up 2.8 Pct, Incl Fuel -- Thomson Reuters Data * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
* Everbridge Inc - priced its offering of 3.3 million shares at a price to public of $19.85 per share
NEW YORK, April 5 Large financial institutions across the world could lose 24 percent of their revenues to financial technology companies over the next three to five years, according to a new study by PricewaterhouseCoopers.