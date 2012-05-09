May 9 Bed Bath & Beyond Inc said it will buy Cost Plus Inc for nearly $495 million, at a 22 percent premium over Cost Plus' Tuesday closing price.

The $22 per share acquisition , which is expected to close in Bed Bath & Beyond's second quarter, would be funded entirely by the chain with available cash.

Shares of Cost Plus closed at $17.99 Tuesday on Nasdaq. Bed Bath shares were trading down at $66.60 before the markets opened.

(Nivedita Bhattacharjee in Chicago; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)