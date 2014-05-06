BRIEF-Moody's takes rating actions on 17 Turkish banks
* Says long-term debt and deposit ratings of 14 Turkish banks were affirmed and their outlook was changed to negative from stable
LONDON, May 6 (IFR) - Cote d'Ivoire has hired BNP Paribas, Citigroup and Deutsche Bank for a new US dollar bond mandate, according to sources.
The offering is likely to have a 10-year tenor, they said, though its timing is uncertain as the sovereign still needs to acquire ratings. The banks declined to comment.
In January, Reuters quoted a special advisor to the economy minister saying the sovereign will seek to raise a USD500m Eurobond.
"The state will issue a Eurobond of USD500m. The procedures have begun," Fanta Coulibaly said at the time on the sidelines of an investment conference in Abidjan.
"And we'll have an issuance in CFA of CFA250bn (USD517m) as well."
The bonds would represent the West African nation's first venture into the international capital markets since a 2011 default caused by a post-election civil war.
CAIRO, March 20 The World Bank has disbursed another $1 billion in financial assistance to Egypt out of its $3 billion loan programme with the country, the bank said in a statement on Monday.
JERUSALEM, March 20 Israel's parliament on Monday voted to end Israeli banks' control of the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange in a reform aimed at turning it into a for-profit bourse.