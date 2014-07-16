Singapore's Ezra Holdings files for U.S. bankruptcy
March 18 Oilfield services firm Ezra Holdings Ltd of Singapore filed for U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Saturday, blaming a prolonged slump in the energy industry.
LONDON, July 16 (IFR) - Cote D'Ivoire has launched a US$750m 10-year bond at a yield of 5.625%, according to a lead banker, which is at the tight end of official guidance.
The West African sovereign had set terms of 5.75% area (plus or minus 0.125%) for the 144A/Reg S bond earlier on Wednesday. Cote D'Ivoire, which is rated B1 by Moody's and B by Fitch, began marketing the bond at an initial yield of 5.875% area.
The bond will price later today. BNP Paribas, Citigroup and Deutsche Bank are the lead managers (Reporting by Sudip Roy; editing by Alex Chambers)
RIO DE JANEIRO, March 18 Itau Unibanco Holding SA
BADEN BADEN, Germany, March 18 The United States remains committed to free trade but wants to re-examine some trade deals and correct their excesses, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Saturday after G20 finance chiefs backtracked on past commitments about trade.