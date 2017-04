LONDON, Jan 30 (IFR) - Cote D'Ivoire has picked BNP Paribas, Citigroup and Deutsche Bank to arrange a US dollar-denominated Eurobond, according to sources away from the deal.

The sovereign plans to issue new debt of less than USD1bn by the end of February, Reuters reported.

The banks declined to comment.

Cote D'Ivoire is rated B1 by Moody's and B by Fitch.

