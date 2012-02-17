* Q4 loss per share $0.12 vs. $0.16 profit last yr

* Revenue up 4 pct at $549 million (Adds adjusted net loss)

TORONTO Feb 17 Higher commodity costs pushed Canadian beverage company Cott Corp to a quarterly loss, the company said on Friday.

Revenue at Cott, which makes private-label soft drinks for major retailers, rose overall thanks to higher volumes in Britain, where growth was driven by energy and sports drinks. Revenue was little changed in North America.

"Margins were lower primarily due to significantly higher commodity costs, especially resin," said Chief Executive Jerry Fowden in a release.

Net loss was $12 million, or 12 cents a share, compared with net earnings of $15 million, or 16 cents, a year earlier. Revenue rose 4 percent to $549 million. Excluding items, adjusted net loss was $5 million, or 5 cents a share, compared to earnings of $8 million, or 8 cents.

Analysts, on average, had expected earnings of 4 cents a share on revenue of $558 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Allison Martell)