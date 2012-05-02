* Q1 EPS $0.06 vs $0.07 year ago
* Revenue falls 2 pct
* Costs of fruit concentrates, sweeteners, resin weigh
(Adds details, shares)
May 2 Canadian soft drink maker Cott Corp
reported a 13 percent fall in first-quarter
profit as costs for commodities such as fruit and fruit
concentrates, sweeteners and resin rose.
Net income attributed to Cott Corp fell to $5.9 million, or
6 cents per share, from $6.8 million, or 7 cents per share, a
year ago.
Revenue at the private label beverage maker fell 2 percent
to $523.8 million.
Cott operates soft drink, juice, water and other beverage
bottling facilities in the United States, Canada, the UK and
Mexico.
Filled beverage case volumes in North America fell more than
8 percent as it exited certain case pack water business, the
company said in a statement.
The U.S. shelf-stable juice market was also weak, Cott said.
Cott shares, which have lost nearly a fourth of their value
in the past year, closed at C$6.44 on Tuesday on the Toronto
Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Bhaswati Mukhopadhyay in Bangalore and Nicole
Mordant in Vancouver; Editing by Sreejiraj Eluvangal)