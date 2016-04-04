By Mathieu Bonkoungou
OUAGADOUGOU, April 4 Burkina Faso's cotton
association is seeking 48.3 billion CFA francs ($83.91 million)
in compensation from U.S. seed company Monsanto after it
said genetically modified cotton led to a drop in quality,
association members said on Monday.
Cotton is the second-biggest source of revenue for the
impoverished West African country after gold.
In an effort to increase yields, the Inter-professional
Cotton Association of Burkina (AICB) began introducing
Monsanto's Bollgard II trait into Burkinabe cotton varieties
beginning in 2009 as protection against caterpillars.
However, the AICB, which groups together Burkina's three
cotton companies and the national cotton farmers union (UNPCB),
believes the trait has increased levels of short fibres in its
cotton, reducing its market value.
The association said it met with Monsanto representatives
last month, but the parties failed to reach an agreement on its
financial claim. It also said it was asking farmers to stop
using GM seeds until the technology is improved and fibre
lengths are restored.
"We went from 39.2 billion (CFA francs) in losses to 49.3
billion in just one harvest. If we continue like that we'll just
dig the hole deeper," said Wilfried Yameogo, managing director
of SOFITEX, one of the cotton companies belonging to the AICB.
Monsanto said the Bollgard II varieties had consistently
delivered increased yield potential since they were launched.
The company acknowledged that recent changes concerning
fibre length had been observed, but added that fibre quality is
influenced by both environmental conditions and genetic
background.
"This variation exists between all cotton varieties
(conventional or biotech) and is independent of the Bollgard II
trait," spokesman William Brennan said in a reply to Reuters.
He said Monsanto would continue talks with its partners in
Burkina Faso.
Yacouba Koura, vice president of the UNPCB farmers union,
said growers should be able to replace the GM varieties with
conventional cotton seeds for the 2016/17.
"There's no worry. If the conventional cotton seeds are
available, if the farmers are trained and there is quality
fertiliser, then there's no problem," he said.
($1 = 575.6000 CFA francs)
