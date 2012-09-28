* Trade groups urge U.S. government to intervene
* Foreign governments protecting defaulting domestic mills,
says trade
* Industry move reflects deepening fears about impact of
defaults
NEW YORK, Sept 27 The U.S. cotton industry asked
senior government officials this week to help prevent contract
defaults that it said threaten some $1 billion in sales.
Escalating the issue to the government for the first time
underscores growing concerns that a slew of contract defaults,
caused by a surge in prices to record highs and their subsequent
collapse, will do long-term damage to the industry.
The trade delegation met with Department of Agriculture
Secretary Thomas Vilsack, Trade Representative Ron Kirk and
Assistant Secretary of State William Craft, the National Cotton
Council (NCC) said.
The group's warning was stark: sales of more than 4 million
bales of cotton worth $1 billion are either in default or at
risk of default by textile mills in countries including
Bangladesh, Indonesia, Thailand and Vietnam.
With the NCC were the American Cotton Shippers Association
(ACSA); AMCOT, which represents four major U.S. cooperatives;
executives from merchant Cargill Inc. and North
America's largest textile mill, Parkdale Mills Inc; and the
National Council of Textile Organizations (NCTO).
"The defaults are threatening the ability and the
willingness of cooperatives and merchants to enter into forward
contracts with producers, thereby reducing competition for
cotton fiber and resulting in lower prices for farmers," Jimmy
Dodson, Vice Chairman of the National Cotton Council and a
Texas-based cotton producer, said in the NCC statement.
It is not known if Vilsack agreed to take action as a result
of the gathering.
The delegation urged U.S. politicians to pressure foreign
government counterparts, and warned that a failure to enforce
contracts will disrupt international trading relations and
undermine the support for future trade agreements.
"Contract sanctity is a fundamental building block of trade
relations and widespread disregard of the principle should sound
a loud warning to the extension of trade preferences," Ricky
Clarke, a merchant with Cargill Cotton in Cordova, Tennessee,
said. He is also chairman of the ACSA.
"The U.S. government should carefully consider a foreign
government's record of enforcing commercial commitments when
granting eligibility to a U.S. trade preference program."
Other U.S. commodities enjoying record prices, such as
grains and oilseeds, could be at similar risk if the United
States doesn't take a strong stand in defense of contract
sanctity, the NCC said.
While trade organizations oversee arbitration cases using
internationally-recognized procedures, many foreign mills have
refused to honor awards handed out, the NCC said.
In many cases, host governments appear to be protecting the
foreign mills from enforcement of awards, a concern exacerbated
in cases in which the mills themselves are state owned, it said.
The talks come at one of the cotton market's most tumultuous
periods, with merchants still reeling from last year's
widespread contract defaults when farmers and mills walked away
from contracts at the height of price volatility.
When prices more than doubled to above $2.2 per lb in March
last year, farmers who had contracted to sell crops at much
lower prices reneged on those deals. That forced merchants to
buy at much higher prices to meet their export commitments.
They got hit again. When prices then collapsed to historic
averages around 90 cents, mills refused to pay the higher prices
agreed in their rush to secure supplies.
Price gyrations have subsided this year, but traders say
contract defaults have become endemic, with counterparties
quicker than ever to walk away from deals if prices shift.