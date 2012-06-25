NEW YORK, June 25 The daily trading limit for all ICE cotton No. 2 futures delivery months, other than the spot July contract, will revert to its normal 3 cents per pound above or below the prior settlement price, the ICE Futures U.S. said Monday in a notice on its Website.

The change will be effective at the start of trading on Tuesday, June 26.

July is excluded from the rule, because the contract has entered its delivery notice period and is not subject to daily price limits, the exchange said.

For contracts not in the delivery period, the daily limit can be extended by 1 cent per lb on any day after two or more of the first five listed months, or the sole remaining futures contract in a crop year, close at the limit bid or offer, based on the limit amount in effect.

The limit was widened last week to 4 cents following steep losses in several cotton contracts, especially benchmark December.

On Monday, December cotton settled 0.93 cent a lb higher, and all later-dated cotton contracts ended well within the 3-cent limit, eliminating the need for the expanded limits. (Reporting By Carole Vaporean; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)