By Rene Pastor
NEW YORK, April 2 ICAP Corporates has
bought New York-based cotton options broker VIP Commodities,
beating out bids from three other firms, as part of an expansion
of its softs business.
The broker-dealer plans to move into cotton even as historic
prices and volatility forced some merchants out of the market
and cost others hundreds of millions of dollars in losses.
As part of the acquisition, ICAP Plc's commodity futures and
options trading arm has taken on VIP Commodities' three brokers
-- founder and owner Vincent Pepe, Louis Barbera, and Marco
Degennaro, it said on Monday.
The well-known team, which is based on the floor of the ICE
U.S. Futures Exchange in New York, will execute trades in the
open outcry pit, electronic, voiced blocks, and over-the-counter
(OTC) markets, it said.
"ICAP continues to grow in our already-core business of
softs (commodities) and ags (agricultural futures and options).
Cotton was the next logical step," a spokesman told Reuters.
While ICAP sees opportunities in ICE's second-largest U.S.
agricultural commodity market as measured by open interest,
joining ICAP gives the VIP team a larger client base and the
chance to broaden into OTC and derivatives business.
"We think it's a good fit. They have a deep client base,"
Barbera said.
Pepe declined to identify the other bidders for the company
he set up and would not comment on the financial terms, only
saying it is a "good deal for both parties."
He began his career as a runner filing orders from the
trading floor in the defunct New York Coffee, Sugar and Cocoa
Exchange (CSCE), which eventually was bought by the New York
Board of Trade, the predecessor of ICE.
The deal marked the first big shake-up of the cotton market
since the volatility that rocked the market last year and cost
players, such as Glencore, an estimated $330 million on
cotton last year.
A rally pushed prices to all-time highs of $2.27 a lb last
March only for demand to shrivel and prices to drop by more than
half.
Wild gyrations had already taken a toll on market
participants in 2008 when Paul Reinhart filed for bankruptcy
protection and merchant Weil Brothers withdrew from the business
because of what it called difficult market conditions.
But Barbera said this was not the reason for selling VIP
Commodities and finding a home in a larger company.
"We've been consistent with our earnings," he said.
Even so, being a smaller player in any of the commodities
and energy markets has become increasingly difficult in the last
year given the large price swings, the need for large capital
flows and tightening credit from banks, analysts have said.
Cotton would only form a modest part of ICAP's existing
business, especially since the trade is dominated by Allenberg
and Cargill, a broker said.
While the bulk of VIP's business was in cotton, its traders
had also done business in sugar, cocoa and coffee, Barbera
added.
(Editing by Jim Marshall and Phil Berlowitz)