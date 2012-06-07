NEW YORK, June 7 The spot July cotton futures contract price settled at its four cent limit on Thursday, prompting the ICE exchange to set a synthetic price for the underlying cotton options.

"As is our normal policy," said a notice on the exchange's Website, "ICE Clear U.S. is providing the synthetic future price for informational and option settlement purposes only."

The synthetic price for the July cotton futures contract for June 7 business follows: Contract Month Settlement Price Synthetic Price

(Futures Limit

Price)

July 2012 73.89 74.80

Spot July cotton ended at the 73.89 cents a lb high, which was last at that level on May 29, up the 4.00-cent limit, or 5.72 percent.

All Cotton futures settlement prices used by ICE Clear U.S. for Thursday's clearing processing are based on the limit settlement price, the exchange notice said. (Reporting By Carole Vaporean; editing by Carol Bishopric)