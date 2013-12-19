By Chris Prentice
NEW YORK Dec 19 American Securities LLC has
bought a majority stake in Frontier Spinning Mills Holding Corp,
the second-largest U.S. yarn producer, taking advantage of low
energy costs and booming yarn exports to China.
New York-based American Securities bought the stake from
Sun Capital Partners Inc., another private equity firm, which
bought it in early 2008, the companies said on Thursday.
Terms of the deal, which marks American Securities' first
foray into the U.S. textile industry, were not disclosed.
It comes amid a flurry of investment in the U.S. yarn
industry as inexpensive natural gas lures companies to produce
yarn that is subsequently processed in countries like Honduras
that have free trade agreements with the United States.
"The essential raw materials of yarn spinning are cotton and
power. Open-end yarn produced in the United States is now as low
cost as anywhere else on the planet," Kevin Penn, managing
director at American Securities, told Reuters.
Apparel manufacturer Gildan Activewear recently outlined
expansion plans that include yarn-spinning facilities in the
United States, seeking to take advantage of low energy
costs.
The market for yarn has been growing as China's mills buy
more of the semi-fabricated products.
Domestic cotton prices in China are higher than in the
foreign market, and the import tariff on yarn is less than on
raw fiber. China now holds the majority of global inventories
under a government stockpiling program launched in 2001.
U.S. spinning mills, including Frontier, have been taking
advantage of increased Chinese yarn demand and may have more
opportunities to ship to the Chinese market, Penn
said.
That could mean greater expansion for Frontier, which
operates five plants in the United States.
Frontier has increased capacity by 16 to 20 percent since
the company's fiscal 2009 to a current level of 10 million
pounds per week, according to Frontier Chief Executive Officer
John Bakane.
