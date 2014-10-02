DUBAI Oct 2 The IntercontinentalExchange
plans to launch its global cotton futures contract in
the first quarter of 2015, a senior executive said on Thursday.
The contract was set to be launched in the fourth quarter of
2014, but has been delayed due to a new system being considered
by Malaysia for agricultural imports, said Tim Barry, vice
president of product development for ICE Futures.
"We hope for the launch to be in first quarter of 2015 with
first delivery in the months of May and July," he told a meeting
of the International Cotton Association in Dubai, in the United
Arab Emirates.
The Atlanta-based exchange had previously aimed to list the
contract, the first alternative for merchants, mills and growers
to pricing on ICE's U.S.-only one, in early 2014.
