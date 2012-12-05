Dec 5 Following are selected highlights from a report issued by a U.S. Department of Agriculture attache in Turkey:

"The MY 2012 Turkish cotton crop is now projected at 410,000 hectares and 600,000 tonnes (2.7 million bales). Despite a higher than projected planting area in the Aegean region, high heat waves, floods and repeated insect attacks during the season adversely affected yields. High domestic production in MY 2011 caused imports to decline roughly thirty percent to 518,000 tonnes (2.3 million bales).

However, MY 2012 imports are expected to recover and reach 750,000 tonnes (3.3 bales) as a result of increase domestic consumption and a lower local crop. US exports were about 252,000 tonnes (0.9 million bales) in MY 2011. Availability of GSM-102 Credit Guarantee Program played an important role in U.S. exports to Turkey, where total registration reached US $160 million during FY 2012."

Attache reports are not official USDA data.