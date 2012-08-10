NEW YORK Aug 10 U.S. cotton prices sank more than 2.5 percent Friday in early trading after the U.S. Department of Agriculture raised its 2012/13 output forecast for China and the United States, the world's No. 1 and 3 producers, in its much-anticipated monthly crop report.

The benchmark December cotton contract on ICE Futures U.S. was down 1.9 cents or 2.53 percent at 74.03 cents per lb at 8.35 a.m. EDT (1235 GMT). (Reporting By Josephine Mason)