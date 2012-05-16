May 16 Beauty company Coty Inc has selected
JPMorgan Chase & Co and Bank of America to be
the underwriters for an initial public offering it plans to
price this summer, CNBC reported on Wednesday afternoon, citing
sources.
The company, known for fragrances for Madonna and Playboy,
will try to price the IPO, which would value it at $6 billion to
$7 billion, this summer, CNBC said.
Coty on Monday withdrew its $10.7 billion offer to buy
larger rival Avon Products Inc.
Coty did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
(Reporting By Phil Wahba and Martinne Geller; Editing by Steve
Orlofsky)