* Says to list on Nasdaq or NYSE under the symbol "COTY"

* BofA Merrill Lynch, JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley lead underwriters on IPO

* Coty posted revenue of $3.58 bln for nine months ended March 31. (Adds analyst comment)

By Tanya Agrawal

June 29 Coty Inc, which sells perfumes under Calvin Klein, Davidoff and Chloe brands, filed to raise as much as $700 million in an initial public offering, after dropping a $10.7 billion takeover bid for Avon Products Inc last month.

The IPO market has seen little action for more than a month after Facebook Inc's botched market debut and the European debt crisis forced companies to delay their plans.

The number of companies planning a U.S. listing has dropped 40 percent to 27 in the second quarter compared with the first.

However, offerings by consumer companies tapping the rich have done well, including the debut of luxury brand Michael Kors Holdings Ltd and high-end luggage maker Tumi Holdings Inc, given a strong demand for their high-priced products even during the slowdown.

"Coty is a quality name and this will be one of the more anticipated offerings of the year," said IPOfinancial.com President David Menlow. "The brand name almost sells itself."

Coty, founded in Paris in 1904 by Francois Coty, is majority owned by Joh A Benckiser, the investment vehicle for the billionaire Reimann family of Germany.

Benckiser also holds interests in Jimmy Choo shoes and British multinational consumer goods company Reckitt Benckiser Plc.

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway and private equity firm Rhone each own a 7.5 percent stake in Coty, which is also the world's No. 2 fragrance maker.

The company runs the gamut from luxury perfumes for fashion house Bottega Veneta to skin care products sold at Wal-Mart Stores Inc.

In recent years, Coty has made acquisitions to grow and diversify its products. In 2010, it bought skin care brand Philosophy from Carlyle Group, nail color company OPI and a majority stake in Chinese skin care company TJoy Holdings.

Coty's made an audacious bid for Avon, a company that has nearly three times its revenue.

It later withdrew its bid, saying the world's largest cosmetics direct seller had missed a deadline to start discussing a deal that Coty first proposed in March.

Coty posted net income of $32.9 million on revenue of $3.58 billion for the nine months ended March 31.

Fragrances accounted for 57 percent of Coty's $4.1 billion in sales for the year ended June 2011. The bulk of its sales came from Europe and North America.

It expects revenue in excess of $4.5 billion for 2012, according to its filing.

The company is run by Chief Executive Bernd Beetz, who previously headed Parfums Christian Dior and is credited with creating the well known J'adore fragrance, according to Coty's filing.

Coty competes with companies such as Estée Lauder Cos Inc , L'Oreal SA and Elizabeth Arden Inc.

The company told the U.S Securities and Exchange Commission in a preliminary prospectus that BofA Merrill Lynch, J.P. Morgan and Morgan Stanley were the lead underwriters of the IPO.

All the shares will be sold by its selling shareholder and the company will not receive any proceeds from it. The filing did not reveal how many shares are on offer or their expected price.

The company intends to list its common stock on the Nasdaq or the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "COTY".

The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The final size of the IPO could be different. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel and Anil D'Silva)