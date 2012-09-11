Sept 10 Coty Inc, a seller of perfumes
under Calvin Klein, Davidoff and Chloe brands, has pushed the
date of its $700 million initial public offering to the first
half of 2013, the Financial Times reported, citing people
familiar with its plans.
Europe's debt crisis and a weak domestic economic recovery
have prompted many companies to delay their IPOs until market
volatility eases.
Coty filed documents with U.S. regulators in June seeking to
raise funds in the equity market.
The decision to delay the IPO comes a little over a month
after the company selected Michele Scannavini as its chief
executive.
Coty, founded in Paris in 1904 by Francois Coty, is majority
owned by Joh A Benckiser, the investment vehicle for the
billionaire Reimann family of Germany.
The company could not be reached for comment outside of
regular business hours.