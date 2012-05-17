FRANKFURT May 17 Beauty company Coty Inc is preparing an initial public offering, its chairman told a German paper.

"Yes, we're working on a flotation," Peter Harf told Financial Times Deutschland in an advance copy of its Friday edition.

The plan comes just three days after Coty pulled a $10.7 billion offer to buy Avon Products Inc.

Reuters reported on Wednesday that Coty had selected Bank of America Merrill Lynch and JPMorgan Chase & Co to lead the IPO. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)