Nov 3 Perfume maker Coty Inc is
creating a new organizational structure and shifting its
executive team to London, as part of its transformation into a
global beauty products maker.
The company said in July it would buy 43 beauty brands from
Procter & Gamble Co for $12.5 billion, a deal that would
make it the world's No. 3 make-up company behind L'Oreal SA
and Estee Lauder Cos Inc.
Coty will divide its operations into three divisions -
luxury, consumer beauty and professional beauty. The company
will also create a new department called growth and digital.
Coty currently operates three divisions - fragrances, color
cosmetics, and skin and body care.
The company also said on Tuesday it would add some
executives to its leadership team including Esi Eggleston Bracey
and Sylvie Moreau from P&G.
Coty said the reorganization will take effect after the
completion of the acquisition of P&G brands, expected in the
second half of 2016.
Coty is trying to appeal to younger consumers, focusing on
make-up and skincare as consumers shift away from its
once-popular celebrity perfumes business.
The company on Monday bought the beauty and personal care
business of Brazilian consumer products maker Hypermarcas S.A.
for $1 billion.
