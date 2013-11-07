China tries cure by committee for corporate debt hangover
* Tackling China's corporate debt build-up a key focus in 2017
Nov 7 Perfume and cosmetics maker Coty Inc reported a 2.9 percent fall in quarterly sales, hurt by weak demand for its fragrance and nail products in the United States.
Net income attributable to Coty rose to $93.5 million, or 24 cents per share, in the first quarter ended Sept. 30 from $86.7 million, or 22 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue fell 2.9 percent to $1.18 billion.
* Tackling China's corporate debt build-up a key focus in 2017
* priced an underwritten public offering of $300 million of 4.875% senior notes due march 15, 2027
* Centric health reports continued strong financial results for fourth quarter of 2016