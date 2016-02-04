Feb 4 Coty Inc reported a 3.9 percent drop in quarterly sales, hurt by weak demand for its fragrances.

Net income attributable to the company fell to $89 million, or 25 cents per share, in the second quarter ended Dec.31, from $125.4 million, or 35 cents per share, a year earlier.

The company's revenue fell to $1.21 billion from $1.26 billion. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)