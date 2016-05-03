May 3 Coty Inc's sales increased for the first time in six quarters due to higher demand for color cosmetics including Rimmel makeup.

The company said revenue rose 1.8 percent to $950.7 million in the third quarter ended March 31.

Coty reported a net loss of $26.8 million, or 0.08 cents per share, compared with a net income of $75.5 million, or 21 cents per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)