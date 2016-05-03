BRIEF-Chemchina says tender offer to purchase all Syngenta shares will end on May 4
* China National Chemical Corporation announced today that it has extended the tender offers to purchase all publicly held registered shares of Syngenta AG
May 3 Coty Inc's sales increased for the first time in six quarters due to higher demand for color cosmetics including Rimmel makeup.
The company said revenue rose 1.8 percent to $950.7 million in the third quarter ended March 31.
Coty reported a net loss of $26.8 million, or 0.08 cents per share, compared with a net income of $75.5 million, or 21 cents per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
NEW YORK, April 13 Some of the actively managed funds that have performed the best since the Nov. 8 presidential election are switching from "Trump Trade" bets on financial and infrastructure stocks into beaten-down sectors such as retail, apparel or biotech.