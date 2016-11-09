BRIEF-McKesson to acquire CoverMyMeds for about $1.1 bln
* Q3 gaap earnings per share $2.86 from continuing operations
Nov 9 Beauty products maker Coty Inc's quarterly revenue fell 3 percent, due to a slump in demand across its businesses, including fragrances and color cosmetics.
The company's shares were down 13 percent in premarket trading on Wednesday, a day after the U.S election.
Coty posted no profit during the first quarter ended Sept. 30. In the year-earlier quarter, the company reported a net income of $125.7 million, or 34 cents per share.
Net revenue fell to $1.08 billion from $1.11 billion. (Reporting by Jessica Kuruthukulangara and Siddharth Cavale in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
Jan 25 Drug wholesaler McKesson Corp said it would buy privately held CoverMyMeds for about $1.1 billion to strengthen its technology offerings to pharmaceutical manufacturers, clinicians and health insurers.
* Shareholders of Eldorado Resorts and Isle of Capri Casinos vote to approve Eldorado's acquisition of Isle of Capri