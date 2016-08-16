Aug 16 Beauty products maker Coty Inc's quarterly revenue rose 5.5 percent, driven by higher perfume sales.

The net loss attributable to Coty was $31 million, or 9 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended June 30, compared with a profit of $21 million, or 5 cents per share, a year earlier, when the company had a tax benefit.

Total revenue rose to $1.08 billion from $1.02 billion. (Reporting by Jessica Kuruthukulangara in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)