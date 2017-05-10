UPDATE 4-EQT to create biggest U.S. natgas producer with $6.7 bln Rice deal
* Deal expected to close in Q4 2017 (New throughout, adds new EQT filing, details and background)
May 10 Beauty products maker Coty Inc reported a bigger quarterly loss, hurt by restructuring charges related to the integration of the beauty business it acquired from Procter & Gamble Co.
Net loss attributable to Coty increased to $164.2 million, or 22 cents per share, in the third quarter ended March 31, from $26.8 million, or 8 cents per share, a year earlier.
Coty said it incurred restructuring charges of $213.5 million related to the integration of the more than 40 beauty brands it bought from P&G last year.
Excluding items, Coty earned 15 cents per share.
Revenue soared to $2.03 billion from $950.7 million, powered by the acquired P&G brands. (Reporting by Karina Dsouza in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
TORONTO/NEW YORK, June 19 U.S. activist investor Jonathan Litt on Monday called for Canada's Hudson's Bay Co to consider going private and to monetize its vast real estate holdings, sending shares in the owner of Saks Fifth Avenue up 15 percent.
MONTREAL, June 19 Caisse de Depot et Placement du Quebec's chief executive said on Monday the Canadian fund's $2 billion investment with GE Capital Aviation in a new aircraft leasing entity could increase over time.