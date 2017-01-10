BRIEF-PVH Corp to buy Tommy Hilfiger Men's Tailored Clothing Business for North America from Marcraft
* PVH Corp. to acquire tommy hilfiger men's tailored clothing business for north america from marcraft
Jan 10 Beauty products maker Coty Inc said it would buy a majority stake in privately held online cosmetics retailer Younique LLC for about $600 million.
Coty said it intends to buy 60 percent of Younique, through a combination of cash and debt.
The deal is expected to immediately add to Coty's earnings in 2017. (Reporting by Jessica Kuruthukulangara in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
PARIS, Jan 24 Private equity firm Colony Capital has exited the capital of Carrefour, some ten years after first investing in Europe's largest retailer.
Jan 24 American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc