April 2 Since its start in 1904, Coty Inc has grown through deals to become one of the world's biggest cosmetics and perfume companies. It owns the rights to perfume brands JLO, Calvin Klein and Marc Jacobs, among other famous fragrances.

Coty's latest offer, to buy Avon Products Inc for $10 billion, was rejected on Monday by the larger company.

Here is a timeline of Coty's growth over the past decade.

2001: Bernd Beetz joins Coty as chief executive from LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA, where he oversaw the Perfume and Cosmetics division. Beetz starts a series of deals that make Coty an industry leader.

2002 : Coty signs Jennifer Lopez and launches her first fragrance, Glow by JLO, which is a hit.

2003 : Coty buys brands Kenneth Cole and Marc Jacobs.

2005 : Coty says it will buy Unilever's global prestige fragrance business for $800 million, acquiring brands including Calvin Klein, Cerruti, Vera Wang, Chloe and Lagerfeld.

2006: Coty Prestige is created to manage Coty's premium brands.

2008: Coty sells Orajel and other over-the-counter drug brands to Church & Dwight Co for $380 million. It also signs a deal with Gemini Cosmetics for Gemini to exclusively distribute Coty Beauty's prestige brands to department and specialty stores in the United States. Until then, Coty handled the distribution.

2009: Coty enters a license agreement with GUESS Inc to develop and market new GUESS fragrance lines.

2010: Calvin Klein, Inc, a wholly owned subsidiary of PVH Corp, and Coty say they will develop and market a makeup line for launch in 2012. Coty buys skin care brand Philosophy from The Carlyle Group, nail color company OPI and Russian brand Dr. Scheller Cosmetic. It also says it will buy a majority stake in Chinese skin care company TJoy Holdings.

2011: Private equity firms Berkshire Partners and Rhône announce minority equity investments in Coty Inc

2012: Coty says it offered to buy Avon Products, a direct seller of cosmetics, for $10 billion and that it was willing to raise the price, but the bid was rejected.

