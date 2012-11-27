* Adj earnings $0.90 vs year-earlier $0.62
* Revenue up 81 pct at $9.32 billion.
Nov 27 Canada's Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc
said on Tuesday its quarterly profit rose as stronger
merchandise sales at its convenience stores and expansion in
Europe offset softer results from selling gasoline at its U.S.
outlets.
Laval, Quebec-based Couche-Tard has more than 6,000
convenience stores in its network in North America, most of
which sell fuel, under banners that include Mac's and Circle K.
Thanks to its recent acquisition of Norway's Statoil Fuel &
Retail, the company now also operates more than 2,000 fuel
stations in Scandinavia, Poland, the Baltics and Russia, most of
which sell convenience goods.
In the United States, same-store motor-fuel volume fell 0.5
percent in Couche-Tard's second quarter ended Oct. 14 and gross
profit margin from fuel slipped to 15.20 cents a gallon from
17.04 cents a year earlier.
But same-store merchandise revenue rose 0.4 percent in both
the United States and Canada, and consolidated gross profit
margin from merchandise and services rose.
The figures include Couche-Tard's pre-existing network
results for the quarter, and Statoil's operations from July 1 to
Sept. 30. The company said it will align the two units'
reporting periods once Statoil's financial systems have been
replaced.
Second-quarter earnings rose to $175.2 million, or 94 cents
a share, from $113.5 million, or 61 cents, a year earlier.
Excluding nonrecurring items related to the Statoil deal and
other items, adjusted net earnings rose to $167.6 million, or 90
cents a share, from $114.3 million, or 62 cents, a year earlier.
Revenue jumped 81 percent to $9.32 billion.
Analysts, on average, had expected earnings of 94 cents a
share on revenue of $8.95 billion.
Couche-Tard's shares, which were already down from the
previous day's close before its earnings were released, were
little changed from that early-morning level half an hour after
the news, down 1.0 percent at C$46.80 on the Toronto Stock
Exchange.