(In U.S. dollars)

July 10 Canadian convenience store operator Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc reported a sharp increase in quarterly earnings on Tuesday, helped by higher sales, acquisitions and higher margins on motor fuel.

Net earnings for the quarter ended April 29 rose to $117.8 million, or 65 cents a share, from $64.5 million, or 35 cents, a year earlier. Revenue rose 28.0 percent to $6.1 billion. (Reporting By Allison Martell; Editing by Peter Galloway)