BRIEF-Seair announces default on senior debt
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
(In U.S. dollars unless noted)
March 13 Convenience store operator Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc reported higher profit on Tuesday, helped by acquisitions and higher sales.
Net income for the quarter ended Jan. 29 rose to $86.8 million, or 48 cents a share, from $69.6 million, or 37 cents, the year earlier. Revenue rose 20.4 percent to $6.6 billion, thanks in part to higher retail fuel prices.
Couche-Tard shares rose 0.8 percent to C$31.67 on Tuesday morning on the Toronto Stock Exchange. (Reporting By Allison Martell; editing by Rob Wilson)
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.