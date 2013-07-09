UPDATE 2-SoftBank-backed OneWeb to merge with Intelsat
* Intelsat to shed up to $3.6 bln of debt (Adds details, updates shares)
July 9 Canadian convenience store operator Alimentation Couche-Tard reported a 24 percent rise in fourth-quarter profit due to stronger merchandise sales, acquisitions and higher margins for motor fuel.
Net earnings for the quarter ended April 28 rose to $146.4 million, or 77 cents per share, from $117.8 million, or 65 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, the company earned 61 cents per share.
* Intelsat to shed up to $3.6 bln of debt (Adds details, updates shares)
* Eagle Pharmaceuticals' Pemetrexed NDA accepted for filing by the FDA
* Infrareit reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results