July 9 Canadian convenience store operator Alimentation Couche-Tard reported a 24 percent rise in fourth-quarter profit due to stronger merchandise sales, acquisitions and higher margins for motor fuel.

Net earnings for the quarter ended April 28 rose to $146.4 million, or 77 cents per share, from $117.8 million, or 65 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned 61 cents per share.