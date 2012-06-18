UPDATE 1-Berkshire Hathaway gains $1.6 bln from its huge bite of Apple
NEW YORK, Feb 25 Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc is sitting on more than $1.6 billion of gains in its investment in Apple Inc. after shares of the iPhone maker surged.
OSLO, June 18 Canada's Alimentation Couche-Tard , which is buying Norway's Statoil Fuel and Retail in an agreed deal, has reached a 81.24 percent acceptance level, it said on Monday.
Couche-Tard, which operates convenience store chains in Canada and the United States, launched a bid for the Scandinavian gas station chain operator in April, and offered to pay 53 norwegian crowns ($8.90) a share before the 1.8 crowns-per-share dividend in May, a 52.5 percent premium.
It initially set an acceptance condition of 90 percent of the shares in Statoil Fuel, but has since abandoned that condition.
The acceptance period ends on June 20. ($1 = 5.9525 Norwegian krones) (Reporting By Victoria Klesty)
* Sycamore Partners acquires the Limited's Brand and related intellectual property