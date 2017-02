OSLO, June 12 Canada's Alimentation Couche-Tard , which is buying Norway's Statoil Fuel and Retail in an agreed deal, has reached a 77.7 percent acceptance level, it said on Tuesday.

It added it saw no reason for the stock to trade above the offer price of 51.2 crowns per share as its offer was best and final, and not subject to an increase.

At 1439 GMT, the stock traded at 51.5 crowns. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)