July 18 Canadian convenience store and gas
station operator Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc said on
Wednesday it would buy 27 stores in eastern Washington State
from Sun Pacific Energy.
Couche-Tard said 26 of the stores sell motor fuel. It
expects the deal to close in November 2012, and bring in more
than 43 million gallons of fuel sales and $35 million in
merchandise revenue each year.
Couche-Tard operates about 5,800 convenience stores across
North America, the majority of which sell motor fuel. It
recently extended its reach into Europe by acquiring
2,300-outlet Statoil Fuel & Retail in a $2.6 billion deal.
(Reporting By Allison Martell)