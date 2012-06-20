OSLO, June 20 Canada's Alimentation Couche-Tard
has reached a 90.92 percent acceptance level in its
bid for Norway's Statoil Fuel and Retail, Couche-Tard
said on Wednesday.
Couche-Tard, which operates convenience store chains in
Canada and the United States, launched a bid for the
Scandinavian gas station chain operator in April.
It initially set an acceptance condition of 90 percent of
the shares in Statoil Fuel, later abandoned that condition.
Once the firm reached 90 percent, it may force other
shareholders to sell their shares.
