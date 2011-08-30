* CBA to run Count Financial as stand alone entity

* Offers 32 percent premium to Monday's close

* Count shares jump 33 pct

* Count says proposed sector reforms hurt independent wealth advisers (Adds details, comments, Count shares)

SYDNEY, Aug 30 Commonwealth Bank of Australia has agreed to buy Count Financial for an equity value of A$373 million ($396.6 million), boosting the position of the country's second-largest lender in Australia's $1.3 trillion wealth management market.

CBA, which runs top fund manager Colonial First State, will pay A$1.40 a share to Count, representing a 32 percent premium to Monday's close. Count shares climbed 33 percent to A$1.415 after the news.

Count shareholders will also get the announced A$0.04 dividend, it said.

The deal also comes as financial reforms proposed by the government aimed at cutting fees are hurting small and independent advisory firms. The big wealth managers, with the exception of AMP , are backed by banks.

"Industry consolidation has commenced as reforms favour large, vertically integrated businesses like fund managers, banks and platform owners," said Count, which reported a net profit of A$52 million for 2010/11.

CBA said it will run Count as a standalone entity. The deal would increase the number of CBA's advisers to more than 1,850 from 1,220, ranking it second by total number of advisers in the country, CBA said. ($1 = 0.940 Australian Dollars) (Reporting by Narayanan Somasundaram; Editing by Ed Davies)