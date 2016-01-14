HONG KONG Jan 14 China's fourth biggest
developer by sales Country Garden said on Thursday its
subsidiary has packaged part of its contract receivables rights
and issued 2.9 billion yuan ($440.2 million) worth of
asset-backed securities (ABS), the first-of-its-kind in the
industry.
The securities were issued to qualified investors at an
interest rate of 5.1 percent with tenure of four years, the
Guangdong province-based company Country Garden said, adding
that the securitisation is the largest in size and the longest
in tenure so far in China property sector.
China's property developers returned to the asset
securitisation market last year after a three-year absence,
prompted by lighter rules on how they can package and sell
future cash flows to raise funding.
Shimao Property Holdings has packaged in August
its future management fees into an asset-backed securitisation
worth 1.5 billion yuan ($243 million).
Country Garden has been raising funds through different
refinancing channels since last year. It has recently issued 115
million Malaysian ringgit ($26.20 million) Islamic medium term
notes in December and a total of 10 billion yuan of public and
private onshore corporate bonds.
It is considering issuing yuan-denominated bonds sold by
overseas entities on the mainland, known as panda bonds.
($1 = 6.5881 Chinese yuan renminbi)
($1 = 4.3900 ringgit)
(Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)