HONG KONG Nov 25 Country Garden said
it is considering issuing yuan-denominated bonds sold by
overseas entities on the mainland, known as panda bonds, as Hong
Kong-listed Chinese developers increasingly tap the domestic
bond market.
The move underscores the trend of developers diverging from
dollar and dim sum bonds favoured earlier this year, as onshore
rates tanked and China loosens its debt market.
A Country Garden official told Reuters the coupon rate of
the panda bond was expected to be slightly higher than the
domestic corporate bonds rate of 4.2-4.95 percent. China's
seventh-largest developer by sales would use the proceeds to
repay existing loans.
China's central bank is drafting new rules for
yuan-denominated bonds sold by foreigners on the mainland, and
plans to let more companies issue them and ease controls on how
proceeds can be used.
China Merchants Group (Hong Kong) issued a 500 million yuan
($78.27 million) one-year panda bond early this year, priced at
3.03 percent, the first non-financial offshore company to do so.
Country Garden issued a total of 6 billion yuan of public
corporate bonds in Shanghai in July and August, and 4 billion
yuan of domestic bonds through private placement earlier this
month through its mainland subsidiary.
"The panda bond will still be cheaper than senior notes,"
the company official said, requesting anonymity because he was
not authorised to speak to the media.
"We haven't encountered any difficulties with regulators
during the application process yet."
Companies are allowed to raise as much as 40 percent of
their asset value from the public domestic bond market, and
another 40 percent from private placements.
After the quota is used up, companies need to resort to
other refinancing channels onshore. Country Garden is using its
Hong Kong-listed entity to issue the panda bond.
($1 = 6.3881 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Stephen Coates)