HONG KONG, April 2 Chinese property developer
Country Garden Holdings Company said it sold new
shares to a subsidiary of Ping An Insurance Group Co
for HK$6.3 billion ($812.59 million).
The Guangdong-based company said late on Wednesday that it
would issue 2.24 billion new shares - or 9.9 percent of its
enlarged shares - at HK$2.816 each, 10 percent lower than its
HK$3.13 closing price on Tuesday before it suspended trading.
The deal could broaden Country Garden's capital base and
raise cash as the Chinese property industry scrambles for cheap
funding in a slowing market.
"The company is convinced that this partnership will
strengthen the group's competitiveness in the property industry,
facilitate the development of the market and industry
consolidation ... and expand market share," Country Garden said
in a statement.
Shares of Country Garden will resume trading on Thursday.
($1 = 7.7530 Hong Kong dollars)
(Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Stephen Coates)